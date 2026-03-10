JKPCCL’s fate to be decided soon: Dy CM Surinder Choudhary

The deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday said that the government will soon take a decision on the fate of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCCL), citing the loses and its “lifeless” status. Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. (File)

The statement comes after the deputy CM conducted a surprise visit to the JKPCCL office here. “JKPCCL had a stature and repute in Jammu and Kashmir. A majority of big projects were constructed by it but then it ran into losses and PWD (public works department) had to complete the languishing projects,” he told reporters.

Choudhary said that the administration during LG’s rule had mulled winding up the corporation. “During LG’s rule, there was a talk of winding it up. That file is still under process but I personally wanted to see the state of affairs,” he added.

“When I came here I saw a lifeless department. I found every second employee a daily wager. When there were no funds to run the corporation then how so many daily wagers have been engaged here,” he said.

Choudhary said that he will shortly convene a review meeting and see what has to be done. “The JKPCCL has such a big staff but there is no work, which is very unfortunate. Now, a final call has to be taken sooner. The CM has also given certain directions and we have also sought comments from the MD JKPCCL. It will either be made viable or closed down. We have to see what has to be done,” he said.

According to a rough estimate, the JKPCCL, of late 2022, had roughly 750 permanent employees and around 1,300 daily wagers/consolidated staff.

CM Omar chairs review meeting

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a review meeting of the power development department at civil secretariat here to assess measures aimed at providing relief to the public. He directed officials to ensure reliable power supply, promptly address public grievances and strengthen overall service delivery.

Several Members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) called on CM Omar on Monday and discussed issues concerning development works and public welfare in their respective constituencies.

Samba MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia, Banihal MLA Sajad Shaheen, Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju, Bhaderwah MLA Daleep Singh Parihar, Gulabgarh MLA Er Khursheed Ahmed, and Anantnag West MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat Laram met the CM and apprised him of various issues pertaining to their respective constituencies.

The CM heard the legislators and assured them that all genuine issues raised by them would be addressed in a time-bound manner. He reiterated that his government remains committed to resolving people’s concerns and ensuring timely relief and development across all regions.