JKSA writes to Raj chief secy over assault on Kashmiri students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday said that dozens of Kashmiri nursing students at Mewar University in the Gangrar area of Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, were allegedly assaulted following a campus protest over the institution’s recognition status. National convener of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the suspension of 33 Kashmiri students, imposed after they staged a peaceful protest seeking clarification on the approval status of their course, has not yet been revoked. (File)

The association in a statement said that the incident occurred after students raised concerns regarding the university’s failure to secure mandatory approvals for the BSc Nursing course. “The university allegedly does not possess approval from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC). With their degree programme scheduled for completion within the next four months, the students said the situation has left them deeply distressed about the validity of their qualifications, professional registration, and future employment prospects,” the association said.

National Convener of the association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the suspension of 33 Kashmiri students, imposed after they staged a peaceful protest seeking clarification on the approval status of their course, has not yet been revoked. More than 50 Kashmiri students are reportedly enrolled in the programme, and the absence of mandatory approvals from the INC and RNC, as alleged by the students, has cast serious doubts over the validity of their degrees and their eligibility for professional registration and employment.

Khuehami said that the university administration had repeatedly assured students that the necessary approvals would be secured. “Despite these assurances, no tangible progress was communicated. Faced with prolonged uncertainty and with their course nearing completion, the students sought transparency and clarity through a peaceful protest on campus.”

He said during the protest, the students alleged that tensions escalated when a group of students from Bihar, reportedly supported by local Bajrang Dal activists, confronted and assaulted them. “Four Kashmiri students were reportedly injured in the incident, and a female student was allegedly manhandled during the altercation.”

Khuehami said that suspending students for raising legitimate academic concerns reflects poorly on institutional accountability. He said the association has taken up the matter with Rajasthan chief secretary V Srinivas and sought his immediate intervention to ensure the safety, security, and academic protection of the affected students.

Khuehami said that, the chief secretary responded that he would look into the matter and assured that appropriate steps would be taken.

The association has urged chief minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and coordinate with his Rajasthan counterpart to safeguard the academic interests of Kashmiri students studying outside the Union Territory. It also appealed to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis.