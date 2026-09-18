Judicial probe ordered into Bathinda custodial death

A judicial probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death of a 26-year-old who died in the custody of Bathinda police. The SSP said that Daler was arrested along with his mother and their accomplice in a theft case on September 13. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sohail Quasim Mir on Thursday said that, as per protocol, the district authority has also informed the National Human Rights Commission about the death.

He said the communication was sent to the Bathinda district sessions judge on Wednesday, after which a judicial officer was appointed.

The SSP said that further action would be initiated based on the judicial probe. The deceased’s father had alleged on Wednesday that his son was a drug addict and had left on Sunday for an undisclosed location to buy narcotics, but was arrested by the police on flimsy grounds. He alleged that his son was implicated in a case of theft of copper wires from electricity transformers and died after being tortured in police custody.

The SSP said that Daler was arrested along with his mother and their accomplice in a theft case on September 13.

“The deceased and the two accused were in the lock-up of Sangat police station after the court sent them to police remand on September 14. Their custodial place was under surveillance cameras. Prima facie, there was no substance in the allegations of custodial torture. Daler felt uneasy late Tuesday evening and was immediately rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment,” said the SSP.

A resident of Multaian village in the district, the deceased had a criminal past, and three cases were registered against him, including murder, rape and theft, police said.