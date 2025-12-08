Julana rally: Haryana Congress’ internal bickering helped BJP win, says JJP chief Ajay Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) national president Ajay Singh Chautala on Sunday accused the Haryana Congress leaders of having an ‘unholy alliance’ with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala and ex-deputy CM Dushyant Chautala during the rally in Jind’s Julana. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering in Jind’s Julana on the 8th foundation day of the party, the former MP alleged that the Congress was responsible for the formation of the BJP’s government in the state for a third term.

“Had Bhupinder Singh Hooda distributed tickets on merit, the BJP couldn’t have formed the government in the state for the third time. Congress leaders colluded with the BJP leadership to harm their own party, and now the state is bearing the brunt. Incidents of rape, murder, extortion, dacoity and theft are a routine affair in the state. Our daughters are not even safe in educational institutions. The law and order situation has collapsed in the state, and no one is taking responsibility for the failure,” the JJP patriarch said.

JJP didn’t win any seats in the 2024 assembly elections. The party had secured 10 seats in the 2019 state polls and entered into an alliance with the BJP, which had won 40 seats, post results.

Ajay added that farmers are being fleeced as the government failed to give them compensation for the crop damage, and remaining farmers were cheated in the paddy procurement scam.

“The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) visited the state, and he did not announce any relief for the state farmers. The state residents are feeling orphaned as there is no government to hear their grievances,” the JJP chief added.

2019 tie-up with BJP was for survival: Dushyant

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that his party had forged an alliance with the BJP for survival.

“We forged an alliance with the BJP for the survival of the party and development of the state. If we had not formed an alliance, our seven MLAs would have switched over to the BJP, and we would have lost everything. We were ready for an alliance with the Congress, and we told Congress leader late Ahmed Patel to bring the MLAs so that attempts could be made to form the government,” he added.

He said that even if he had resigned, the BJP would have continued the government with the support of seven independent lawmakers.

He alleged that Haryana is leading in industrialisation, but subsidies are being given to Gujarat.

“Haryana players count 40% of total national medals, but sports infrastructure is being boosted in Gujarat instead of Haryana. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Ahmedabad,” he alleged.