Kabaddi player’s murder: Two shooters, woman among five more held

The Punjab Police have arrested five more persons, including one of the key conspirators and two shooters, in connection with the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, who was shot dead by five assailants after a match at Mallian village in Jalandhar on March 14.

Those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh, alias Fauji of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Vikas Malhe of Gurgaon, Haryana; Sachin Dhaulia of Alwar, Rajasthan; Manjot Kaur of Sangrur; and Yadwinder Singh of Pilibhit, UP. Police have also recovered seven pistols, including five foreign-made 30 bore pistols and two .315 countrymade pistols, besides three vehicles from their possession.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Swapan Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, said Fauji, who was nabbed from a village near Bulandshahr in UP, was the main coordinator in this killing, and had provided logistics support, including weapons, getaway vehicles, safe houses, training and finances for the execution of crime. An ex-serviceman, Fauji is a key coordinator of the Kaushal-Dagger gang, which is active in Delhi, Haryana and Western UP, said police.

Vikas Malhe, who was nabbed from Faridabad, was tasked to identify and train the shooters, and he had accompanied Fauji to commit the targeted killing, said the SSP. During investigation, he allegedly revealed his role in two more murder cases registered in Punjab.

The SSP said that Dhaulia and Kaur were held for harbouring members of the Kaushal-Daggar gang and providing them safe passage, while Yadwinder Singh is a close associate of Jujhar Singh (arrested earlier) and was working as a mediator between the gang members.

Police had made the first breakthrough in the case on March 19, with the arrest of four conspirators, identified as Fateh Singh, alias Yuvraj, of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar of Haryana; and Simranjeet Singh, alias Jujhar Singh, of UP. All of them were lodged in jails and brought to Jalandhar on production warrants.

In the last three weeks, police have identified and raided as many as 18 locations used as hideouts by the members of this gang and nominated several persons in this case, said the SSP.