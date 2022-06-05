Kabaddi player’s murder: Two shooters, woman among five more held
The Punjab Police have arrested five more persons, including one of the key conspirators and two shooters, in connection with the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, who was shot dead by five assailants after a match at Mallian village in Jalandhar on March 14.
Those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh, alias Fauji of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Vikas Malhe of Gurgaon, Haryana; Sachin Dhaulia of Alwar, Rajasthan; Manjot Kaur of Sangrur; and Yadwinder Singh of Pilibhit, UP. Police have also recovered seven pistols, including five foreign-made 30 bore pistols and two .315 countrymade pistols, besides three vehicles from their possession.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Swapan Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, said Fauji, who was nabbed from a village near Bulandshahr in UP, was the main coordinator in this killing, and had provided logistics support, including weapons, getaway vehicles, safe houses, training and finances for the execution of crime. An ex-serviceman, Fauji is a key coordinator of the Kaushal-Dagger gang, which is active in Delhi, Haryana and Western UP, said police.
Vikas Malhe, who was nabbed from Faridabad, was tasked to identify and train the shooters, and he had accompanied Fauji to commit the targeted killing, said the SSP. During investigation, he allegedly revealed his role in two more murder cases registered in Punjab.
The SSP said that Dhaulia and Kaur were held for harbouring members of the Kaushal-Daggar gang and providing them safe passage, while Yadwinder Singh is a close associate of Jujhar Singh (arrested earlier) and was working as a mediator between the gang members.
Police had made the first breakthrough in the case on March 19, with the arrest of four conspirators, identified as Fateh Singh, alias Yuvraj, of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar of Haryana; and Simranjeet Singh, alias Jujhar Singh, of UP. All of them were lodged in jails and brought to Jalandhar on production warrants.
In the last three weeks, police have identified and raided as many as 18 locations used as hideouts by the members of this gang and nominated several persons in this case, said the SSP.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics