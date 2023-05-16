Kaimbwala resident booked for 13 lakh immigration fraud

Police on Sunday booked a Kaimbwala resident for allegedly duping a Mohali resident of ₹13 lakh on pretext of sending him to America. When the accused didn’t send any ticket to Kulbir and he fell short of money, the latter called him and asked him for the ticket. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Harish.

The victim Kulbir Singh of Mohali, in his police complaint, stated that he met the accused at his the shop of his cousin Surender Dhull in Kaimbwala in July last year.

The accused told Kulbir that he works as an immigration consultant and has sent over 40 people to countries like Australia, Canada and America.

“ Harish told me that he could send me to America where I would be able to earn in lakhs after working for a few hours. He sought ₹31 lakh from me. As he was a friend of my cousin, I trusted him and agreed to pay him the amount”, the complainant said.

The complainant transferred ₹13 lakh in different instalments to the accused who later told the victim that he would have to reach America via Thailand and Mexico. The accused gave a ticket to Bangkok to the complainant following which he reached Bangkok on August 25 last year.

He stayed in Bangkok for a week waiting for his ticket to Mexico.

When the accused didn’t send any ticket to Kulbir and he fell short of money, the latter called him and asked him for the ticket.

Kulbir was shocked when the accused asked him to return to India citing that he couldn’t arrange his further tickets.

Kulbir borrowed money from his friend and asked him to book his return ticket to India. On returning to India, when Kulbir sought his money back, the accused failed to return the money and neither sent him to America.

Kulbir lodged a complaint against the accused at Sector-3 police station.

