Kalka woman booked for torturing 25-year-old stepdaughter

Police have booked a woman for physically torturing her 25-year-old step daughter and issuing her death threats for the past two years. On September 24, the victim’s stepmother hit her on the head with a lock and even tried to strangle her while issuing threats to kill her. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries, following which she lodged a police complaint. (iStock)

The victim also alleged that her stepmother, Seema Sharma, a resident of Mehtab Mazra, Kalka, had been mentally harassing her by threatening to implicate her in a false murder case.

The victim, who is pursuing graduation, told police that her stepmother beat her up daily and locked her in a room to prevent her from going to college.

She said she took tuition classes at home, but her stepmother did not allow her students to enter their house. In more mental and physical torments, she would not allow her to drink water at home, forcing her to turn to her neighbours for her daily water needs.

On September 24, her stepmother hit her on the head with a lock and even tried to strangle her while issuing threats to kill her. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries, following which she lodged a police complaint.

She narrated to the police that after the death of her mother, her father had married Seema.

A case under Sections 115 (2),127 (2) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Kalka police station against Seema. Further investigation is underway.