Kangana continues her tirade against Congress at Kinnaur rally

Bollywood actress and BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut on Sunday reached Kinnaur adorning the traditional Kinnauri attire. BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Rananut and former CM Jai Ram Thakur during the rally in Kinnaur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the people, Kangana said Congress was unable to bear her candidature from Mandi. “You have seen how people in Mumbai used to refer to your daughter (Kangana) as a mountain girl, questioning her presence there. But I have made our state and nation proud on the global stage,” she said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“When I resolved to serve the people of our state, Congress leaders could not bear it and resorted to making derogatory remarks against me. The entire country is witnessing their actions,” she said.

Criticising the state government, Kangana said, “In Himachal, the Congress struggles to govern; how can they promise development to the public? The Sukhu government has turned into a ‘Dukhu’ government—neither bringing happiness to themselves nor the public.”

Meanwhile, former Himachal chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who was also in Kinnaur, said that the Modi wave is currently going on in the country. “After seeing ten years of work, the entire nation is backing for Modi. The people of the country do not trust any leader without any reason. It is the ten years of hard work of Narendra Modi that is behind this,” he said.

“What has been achieved in ten years could not be achieved even in the last seventy years. Be it the roads of Kinnaur and border areas today or the networks and other types of connectivity. There has been historical development in every field. The people of Kinnaur are also witnesses to this. The Prime Minister’s schemes have reached the people without any corruption,” he said.