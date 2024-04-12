Kangana mocks at Congress infighting attacks Vikramaditya again

Actor turned politician and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on her second day in the tourist town Manali said that the chief chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government was in bad condition. Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat during an election campaign event ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Kullu on Friday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees were working. There is a Modi wave in the country. We have to be part of this wave. Look at the state government’s misdeeds in 18 months, they are fighting with each other and if elections kept happening time and again how will they run the government,” she said.

Kangana had organised ‘dham’ at Simsa village in Manali and had invited villagers from five nearby villages.

“Politics is emotion for me. I will vehemently work for the development of Manali, I don’t think that I need to say that. I have started a restaurant here. My house is in Manali. People are very well aware of the emotions I hold for Manali,” she said.

Cautioning the people against the Congress, she said, “Friends these people will run a slander campaign against me but one should not get swayed by what they say. They said that I had eaten beef, I asked for proof, but then they stated we don’t have anything to do with that. They raised questions about me but when I confronted them, they changed the topic..,” she said while addressing a public meeting in Simsi village close to her house in Manali.

“Congress government had stated that it would start ₹1,500 monthly pension for women, did you start that scheme? The government talked about introducing mobile hospitals meaning that vans will ply did anyone see these vans plying in mandi parliamentary seats? Congress promised to provide free medical facilities at the doorsteps, no one saw these vans,” she added. Kangana also raised questions about Congress’s promise to provide jobs. “Congress promised jobs but did anyone get jobs, Congress promised to purchase cow dung at ₹2, they promised the farmers that they would decide the rates for their crops did it happen” said she referring to Vikramaditya Singh. “Vikram when I talk about work then you target me saying that I talk about wrong things and when I talk about other things then you say that I should talk straight, let me know what I should say,” she said.

Reaching Kullu she drove to Sultanpur Palace to placate the erstwhile monarch of Kullu Maheshwar Singh, three-time Lok Sabha member, a Rajya Sabha member and two-time MLA. Maheshwar still wields influence in Kullu as he is the chief patron of Lord Raghunath, the principal deity of the Kullu district. Kangana said, “The spark of Sanatana Dharma, nationalism and battle against evil has been lit by PM Narendra Modi in our consciousness... We should not have any other identity of our own. We all are Narendra Modi. We will fight for him and his vision for development. When I joined the party, I said that from now on, I don’t have any other identity. I have one identity that’s BJP.”