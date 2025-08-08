Kapil Sharma’s cafe attacked once again

Shots were reportedly fired at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada’s Surrey, the second such incident in less than a month, Indo-Canadian Voice reported. Kapil Sharma (HT)

In a social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, no independent verification of the claim has been made so far. Surrey Police also did not share detail about the firing at Kaps Cafe.

This reported attack comes less than a month after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired. Police had launched an investigation into the attack, the Vancouver Sun had reported.

