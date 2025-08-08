Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kapil Sharma’s cafe attacked once again

ByANI, Surrey (canada)
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 08:34 am IST

In a social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shots were reportedly fired at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada’s Surrey, the second such incident in less than a month, Indo-Canadian Voice reported.

Kapil Sharma (HT)
Kapil Sharma (HT)

In a social media post, allegedly shared by gangster Goldy Dhillon, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, no independent verification of the claim has been made so far. Surrey Police also did not share detail about the firing at Kaps Cafe.

This reported attack comes less than a month after a shooting incident at the same cafe in the second week of July, when several gunshots were fired. Police had launched an investigation into the attack, the Vancouver Sun had reported.

In the second week of July, several gunshots were fired at the same cafe, soon after its launch. No one was injured in that incident. Agencies

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kapil Sharma’s cafe attacked once again
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On