Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapurthala: Bike crash claims lives of 2 friends, 1 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 23, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The accident took place on Tuesday night in Bholath sub-division after the rider lost control of the bike while ferrying two friends as pillion riders

Two friends lost their lives, and another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Kapurthala’s Ramgarh village, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday night in Bholath sub-division after the rider lost control of the bike while ferrying two friends as pillion riders.

The two youths who died in the accident. (HT Photo)
The two youths who died in the accident. (HT Photo)

Investigation officer Manjit Singh identified the deceased as Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, both in their early twenties. The injured person, also in his early twenties, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar.

All three were residents of Mehmadpur village in Bholath.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On