Kapurthala: Bike crash claims lives of 2 friends, 1 injured

Two friends lost their lives, and another was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree in Kapurthala’s Ramgarh village, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday night in Bholath sub-division after the rider lost control of the bike while ferrying two friends as pillion riders. The two youths who died in the accident. (HT Photo)

Investigation officer Manjit Singh identified the deceased as Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, both in their early twenties. The injured person, also in his early twenties, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Jalandhar.

All three were residents of Mehmadpur village in Bholath.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.