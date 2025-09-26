Kapurthala: One feared dead in mattress factory inferno

One person was feared dead in a fire incident at a mattress manufacturing factory in Kapurthala’s Nurpur Donna village on Thursday. The blaze broke out at around 8:15 am. At the time of filing the report, fire brigade teams were still battling the blaze that caused extensive damage to property.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deep Karan Singh said the firefighters are yet to control the situation due to the presence of inflammable material inside the unit.

“A 32-year-old youth, who worked as a security guard, is missing, and he was reportedly inside the factory at the time of the incident,” the DSP said.

Police said the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Jaswant Singh Kahlon, divisional fire officer, said they received a call around 8:25am, following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Jalandhar, Phagwara, Rail Coach Factory, and Kapurthala.

“More than 200 fire tenders have been pressed into service to control the situation. The firemen were using water and foam to control the fire,” he said.