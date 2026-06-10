Kargil’s socio-religious organisation hails Zojila Tunnel breakthrough

Kargil’s socio-religious organisation, Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil hailed Zojila tunnel breakthrough and called it “fulfilment of a historic dream”. The members of Kagil’s socio-religious organisation called the tunnel breakthrough as fulfilment of historical dream. (File)

Addressing the media, general secretary Sheikh Ibrahim Khalili and in-charge of political affairs Sajjad Kargili stated that the construction of the Zojila Tunnel has remained one of the most significant and longstanding demands of the people of Kargil and Drass.

The organization expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, for their leadership, vision, and commitment to the project. They also extended special appreciation to the entire team of NHIDCL, including engineers, technical experts, workers, and labourers, who continued work under some of the world’s harshest climatic and geographical conditions.

Sajjad Kargili said the tunnel’s breakthrough marks a turning point in the developmental history of Ladakh.

“People of Kargil have long pursued three major infrastructure aspirations-- the restoration of air services to Kargil, the development of a new township at Karba Thang Plateau, and the construction of the Zojila Tunnel,” he said.

The speakers also acknowledged the contributions of political, social, and religious organizations, public representatives, and community leaders from Kargil and Drass who consistently raised their voices in support of the project and kept the demand alive through the years.

The organization concluded by noting that the demand for the Zojila Tunnel has been one of the oldest and most important aspirations of the people of Kargil and Ladakh.