Karnal CIA in-charge among two booked for graft, suspended

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia on Friday said that he has suspended in-charge of Assandh unit of CIA and one other cop after they were booked for bribery for demanding ₹37 lakh to discharge an accused in a murder case. The matter pertains to last month’s case of Manpura village, where a woman was murdered and two others received injuries. (HT File)

The tainted cops were identified as sub-inspector Mandeep Singh, in-charge of the unit and head constable Rishi Kumar, posted at the unit at their office in Assandh sub-division.

Since the matter came to light, both the cops remain absent from duty and another sub-inspector cop has taken charge of the unit, the SP said.

Punia said that the CIA unit was probing the matter and had arrested nine accused for their connection with the matter.

“One of the accused submitted a complaint to me that the cops have demanded money on pretext of discharging him from the case. As per the complaint, bribe worth ₹37 lakh was sought and the money was kept with a middleman and thus an investigation was ordered by a DSP-rank cop,” he said.

“Following the initial probe, a case was registered at Munak police station against the in-charge, a head constable and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Both the cops have been suspended, and a departmental probe has been initiated with criminal investigation also marked to a DSP,” he added.