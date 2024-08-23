 Karnal head constable caught for graft - Hindustan Times
Karnal head constable caught for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2024 08:55 PM IST

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a head constable posted in Karnal for allegedly accepting a bribe of 20,000.

According to a government spokesperson, the ACB team received a complaint that head constable Sandeep, posted at Sector-32/33 police station, was demanding bribe to remove the complainant’s name from an FIR. Following this, the ACB team launched an investigation and caught Sandeep red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against him at the ACB police station in Karnal, and legal proceedings are underway.

The spokesperson urged the public to report any government official or employee demanding bribes for performing official duties by contacting the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau’s toll-free numbers 1800-180-2022 or 1064.

