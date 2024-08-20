Karnal man booked for raping, impregnating 16-year-old Mohali girl

Balongi police have booked a Haryana native for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Maloya, Chandigarh, in 2022. The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar of Haryana. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, hailing from Karnal, Haryana.

The minor, a Mohali resident, told police that in 2022 she walked out of her home after having an argument with her mother. She was sitting in a park in Maloya, where she met the accused.

The accused approached her and allegedly assured her of a job, an accommodation and also promised to marry her.

He then took her to a hotel in Ambala where he forcibly established sexual relations with her. “Sanjiv made my obscene video and threatened to make it viral if I returned home. He kept me in a room in Panchkula where he continued the sexual assault, following which I got pregnant. Eventually he started assaulting me and thus I returned to my family and informed the police,” the victim said.

After the girl approached the Balongi police, they registered a Zero FIR under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of a minor girl), 376 (2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They subsequently informed their counterparts in Maloya, Chandigarh, where the accused approached the girl.