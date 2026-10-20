Karnal man, mother dead as car crashes into trailer in Kharar

Three people, including a man and his mother, died in separate road accidents in Kharar, police said on Monday. In the first incident, Ravi Kumar Ahuja and his mother Diyawanti from Karnal lost their lives after their car collided with a trailer on Bharatmala Road near Machhli Kalan on Friday night. Ravi’s son Mohit Kumar Ahuja, a scientist working in Norway, said his father and grandmother were travelling from Karnal to Rupnagar in a white Maruti Swift, while he was following them in a Brezza. Mohali has recorded 164 road accident deaths in the first seven months of this year.

“At around 10 pm, a trailer ahead of the Swift turned left towards a crossing without signalling, resulting in Ravi’s car crashing into the heavy vehicle,” Mohit said. Both were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital with the help of passersby, where doctors declared Diyawanti dead. Ravi was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he was also declared dead on arrival, the complaint said.

The trailer driver fled the scene. An FIR has been registered against the trailer driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence, police said. This is the third accident on the same stretch this year.

In the second mishap, Nikka Singh died after a motorcycle (PB-27L-4929) hit his bicycle near Garanga village while he was heading towards Chunni Road to buy milk. His daughter, Santosh Kaur, stated in her police complaint that the victim suffered severe injuries to his head and legs after being hit by biker Sital Singh, a resident of Batta village. The biker also sustained injuries. Both were taken to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors referred Nikka Singh to Max Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. He later succumbed to his injuries. An FIR under Sections 281, 106, and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with rash driving on a public way, causing death by negligence, and acts endangering life or personal safety, has been registered. No arrests have been made in either case.

Mohali has recorded 164 road accident deaths in the first seven months of this year.