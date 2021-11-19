Karnal violence: Commission of inquiry gets extension till Dec 24

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the term of one-man commission of inquiry (CoI) headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Justice SN Aggarwal to inquire into the sequence of events leading to violence, including police lathicharge on protesting farmers, at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28.

According to the home department orders issued Thursday, the CoI’s term has been extended till December 24. It was constituted on September 25 and was expected to complete the probe in a month.

The commission of inquiry is probing into the circumstances leading up to the violence and the action by the police at Karnal on August 28 and the use of force against the demonstrators. It will also find out the persons responsible for the violent situation and will inquire into role of then Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Ayush Sinha, a 2018 batch IAS officer, in the action by the cops.

The police said that four farmers and 24 cops were injured in the clash.