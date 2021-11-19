Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal violence: Commission of inquiry gets extension till Dec 24
chandigarh news

Karnal violence: Commission of inquiry gets extension till Dec 24

According to the home department orders , the CoI’s term has been extended till December 24. It was constituted on September 25 and was expected to complete the probe in a month
The commission of inquiry is probing into the circumstances leading up to the violence and the action by the police at Karnal on August 28 and the use of force against the demonstrators.
The commission of inquiry is probing into the circumstances leading up to the violence and the action by the police at Karnal on August 28 and the use of force against the demonstrators.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the term of one-man commission of inquiry (CoI) headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge Justice SN Aggarwal to inquire into the sequence of events leading to violence, including police lathicharge on protesting farmers, at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28.

According to the home department orders issued Thursday, the CoI’s term has been extended till December 24. It was constituted on September 25 and was expected to complete the probe in a month.

The commission of inquiry is probing into the circumstances leading up to the violence and the action by the police at Karnal on August 28 and the use of force against the demonstrators. It will also find out the persons responsible for the violent situation and will inquire into role of then Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Ayush Sinha, a 2018 batch IAS officer, in the action by the cops.

The police said that four farmers and 24 cops were injured in the clash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out