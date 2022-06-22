Karnal woman kills 7-month-old daughter, arrested

A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old daughter to death in Sheikhpura Khalsa village of Karnal.

Family members told the police that the woman, Priyanka, had strangled her daughter, Keerat, with a scarf on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cops associated with the investigation said during preliminary probe it emerged that Priyanka was unable to take care of the baby.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said the woman has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and she will be produced in the court. He said the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.