Kashmir: PDP seeks CBI probe into BSF man’s ‘death in NCB custody’

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday backed a family’s demand for a CBI probe into the death of a BSF jawan in Punjab after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Jammu in a drug trafficking case. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

BSF constable Jaswinder Singh was picked up on March 3 for questioning in a drug-related case. He died in Amritsar on March 20, with his family alleging brutal assault during custody.

However, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) rejected the charge and said the jawan suffered two cardiac events and died on March 20 during treatment at Pulse Hospital, Amritsar.

“The family wants a CBI inquiry into the circumstances leading to Singh’s death. He was an innocent person who had been framed for drug peddling,” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a PDP event in Kathua district.

Supporting the demand for a CBI probe, Mufti said an allegation of drug-related offences does not mean that someone should be tortured to death.

“I think the police should look into this and not make such mistakes. Earlier, a man named Pervez Ahmad was killed (in July last year) in the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu after being accused of drug peddling. This is wrong, it should not happen,” Mufti said.

Giani Gargaj meets family

Amritsar Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, during his visit to Jammu on Sunday, reached the residence of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who recently died in NCB custody in Amritsar. He assured the family that the entire community is with them. During a religious event at Mahlowal in the RS Pura area of Jammu, he said the J&K CM should ensure justice. “Jaswinder was brutally tortured in NCB custody, leading to his death,” Giani Gargaj said.

If the government fails to act against the NCB officials, the community will raise its voice, he added. HTC