Kashmir: PDP seeks CBI probe into BSF man’s ‘death in NCB custody’
The Narcotics Control Bureau has already rejected the charge; according to the NCB, the jawan suffered two cardiac events and died on March 20 during treatment at a hospital in Amritsar
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday backed a family’s demand for a CBI probe into the death of a BSF jawan in Punjab after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Jammu in a drug trafficking case.
BSF constable Jaswinder Singh was picked up on March 3 for questioning in a drug-related case. He died in Amritsar on March 20, with his family alleging brutal assault during custody.
However, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) rejected the charge and said the jawan suffered two cardiac events and died on March 20 during treatment at Pulse Hospital, Amritsar.
“The family wants a CBI inquiry into the circumstances leading to Singh’s death. He was an innocent person who had been framed for drug peddling,” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a PDP event in Kathua district.
Supporting the demand for a CBI probe, Mufti said an allegation of drug-related offences does not mean that someone should be tortured to death.
“I think the police should look into this and not make such mistakes. Earlier, a man named Pervez Ahmad was killed (in July last year) in the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu after being accused of drug peddling. This is wrong, it should not happen,” Mufti said.
Giani Gargaj meets family
If the government fails to act against the NCB officials, the community will raise its voice, he added. HTC