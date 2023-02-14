Kashmir’s Good Samaritans collect relief material for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Moved by the plight of citizens of earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, Kashmiri residents have come together to pool relief material to be sent to the countries.

So far, 34,000 people have died and millions have been rendered homeless as the twin earthquakes on February 6 brought down thousands of buildings trapping people under the rubble.

We the Helping Hands Foundation, an NGO based at Bishamber Nagar, Srinagar, made an appeal to people on Saturday evening for relief material like blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothes.

Omar Wani, a representative of the organisation, said the response of people was overwhelming. “Everybody saw videos of the earthquake and its aftermath which makes one’s heart cry. Within hours of our appeal, a flood of people came with blankets, sleeping bags etc. There was a traffic jam outside our office. We received three truckloads of material within a day and it is still continuing,” said Wani.

He said people of Kashmir understand the fury of nature as they were also hit by a devastating earthquake in 2005, a major flood in 2014 and then Covid-19.

“People here know what death and homelessness means. You know the situation here. The Turkish people were not only homeless but they also lost their loved ones. Kashmiris understand this,” he said.

Turkish Ambassador in India, Firat Sunel has urged Good Samaritans to send monetary assistance, blankets and sleeping bags instead of food. “We appreciate your in-kind donations like blankets, sleeping bags and winter tents. But there is no need for any kind of clothes and food anymore,” said Firat Sunel in a tweet.

The Kashmir organisation said they dispatched a truck full of blankets to the Turkish embassy in New Delhi on Sunday after knowing their requirements.

“Yesterday we sent 1,250 blankets, pillows and around 90 warm jackets. Today, we will be sending 5,000 sleeping bags besides more blankets. The Syrian embassy has sought baby items. We are also sending baby clothes, sanitary pads. Tomorrow we are sending shoes and other items,” he said.

Mohammad Rafiq, a cosmetic shop owner, came all the way from Sopore in North Kashmir with material for babies. “We saw it on social media and we came here on a humanitarian basis. We are also parents, we feel restless seeing their condition. There is so much heartache,” Rafiq said as his eyes were moist.

“Our Prophet told us to feel the pain of humanity and those of fellow Muslims. We should help others in need,” said another Good Samaritan, Mohammad Rasool, a fruit farmer from Shopian.

Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Koker Bazaar, Srinagar, came with 10 sleeping bags. “We know our situation here. And they are also our brothers, sisters and children,” he said.