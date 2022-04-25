Kashmir’s youth will not suffer like their parents & grandparents: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the youth in the Valley, assuring them that they will not suffer like their parents and grandparents, as he laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.
Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Day at Palli gram panchayat in Samba, said the youth of J&K will get employment opportunities through overall development. This was the PM’s first visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
The PM, in his 40-minute-long speech, focused on the “rapid transformation of J&K since revocation of the special status”. He said the Centre’s move empowered the people of J&K, which was evident from “successful” conduct of panchayat elections. “For the first time, peaceful three-tier panchayat elections were held and today people are realising their dreams,” he said.
Addressing a crowd of over one lakh people, including 30,000 panchayat members of the Union Territory, on National Panchayati Raj Diwas, the PM stressed on “bridging gaps” and said: “When I talk about one India and prosperous India, I also mean improving connectivity, be it of heart or of culture and languages.”
As panchayat members from across the country joined the address virtually, the PM said: “It is a symbol of change that this year Panchayati Raj Day is being celebrated in J&K. It is a matter of great pride that I am addressing the PRIs across the country from J&K when democracy has reached the grassroots level here.”
Referring to the process of inclusion of J&K in the nation’s development journey, Modi said more than 175 central laws have become applicable in the Union Territory.
“The biggest beneficiaries of this have been the women, poor and deprived sections of the area… Today sons and daughters of every community are able to fulfill their dreams. Those who did not get the benefit of reservation are also getting it now,” he said.
He also suggested to the panchayats to rope in women in the water conservation programme under Amrit Sarovar Mission, which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country by August 15, 2023.
Stressing that the new projects, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the Union Territory, will give new impetus to development, Modi said: “ ₹38,000 crore of private investment has been received in J&K in two years as compared to ₹17,000 crores in last seven decades.”
The 8.45-km Banihal-Qazigund tunnel will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by two hours.
The PM also laid the stones of 850MW Ratle and 540MW Kwar hydel projects, to come up on the Chenab at a combined cost of about ₹10,000 crore. He said the completion of the two projects in the next two years will not only provide sufficient electricity to J&K, but it will become a source of income generation.
Among other projects, the PM laid foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over ₹7,500 crore.
Fire rekindles on Tajpur Road dump
Four days after seven members of a family living near the Tajpur Road dump died after their shanty caught fire, another fire broke out at the garbage dump on Sunday. A fire official said 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Punjab Pollution Control Board chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they were awaiting details and the matter will be probed.
Month on, AC passengers still await bedrolls in trains
Despite resumption of bedroll services in air-conditioned sleeper trains after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, passengers are still not being provided bedsheets or blankets in most trains. In March, after the decline of the third Covid wave, Northern Railways had directed officials to immediately resume bedroll services, and passengers booking their seats were also apprised of the same through text messages. A bedroll comprises two bedsheets, a pillow, a towel and a blanket.
Jammu | During PM visit, Kashmiri Pandits sit on dharna demanding panel to probe exodus
Demanding that a commission be set up to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory. Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers, led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.
Dogs found feasting on missing woman’s body in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the Basti Jodhewal area after a pack of dogs was found feasting on the corpse of a woman in a vacant plot on Noorwala Road. The victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal had been missing for six days. Police suspect that the victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, was murdered. Her daughter, Payal, was able to identify the body with the help of a necklace. Payal said her mother was a factory worker.
Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jammu division. The gunfight went on for a couple of hours during which three LeT militants were killed. Inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar identified one of the militants as Arif Hazar who was involved in the killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper.
