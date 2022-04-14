Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state.
Cheema said their statements show their frustration. “The good governance model of the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal Ji in health, education and other sectors has been widely acknowledged. We will keep taking their suggestions from time to time. If we have to go to some other state also, we will. We have to take Punjab forward,” he said, responding to the remote-controlled government charge.
Cheema, who was the leader of opposition in the previous assembly, said the Congress and other parties should respect the mandate of the people of Punjab. “The Congress and SAD said they will play the role of constructive opposition, but they did not welcome the decisions we took on pension to MLAs for only one term and use of rural development fund (RDF). They should have welcomed the steps taken to end corruption which was prevalent during their previous regimes,” he said without mincing words.
The controversy was kicked up by Kejriwal’s meeting with senior Punjab officials on Monday to discuss poll promises, including 300 units of free electricity, in Mann’s absence.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned the “summoning” of state officials and Mann to Delhi by Kejriwal, calling the meetings an abject surrender. “First @ArvindKejriwal summoned PB officials to Delhi without @BhagwantMann and yesterday he summoned CM PB again, this abject surrender confirms PB will be run from Delhi! Can’t @BhagwantMann decide & announce 300 units promise on his own? Is there any rocket science involved?” he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
Pritpal Singh Baliawal, chief spokesperson of Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress, also tweeted: “Jalwa-e-Darbar-e-Delhi. CM Punjab reporting (to) Delhi CM, Cabinet Ministers Punjab reporting (to) Delhi CM, Officers reporting (to) Delhi CM, Punjab Police protecting Delhi CM Then, Why are you Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal (sic)”.
-
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
-
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
-
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
-
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
-
Contractual PRTC driver held with 5kg poppy husk in Ludhiana
The division number 5 police on Tuesday arrested a bus driver with 5 kg of poppy husk. The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Moga, was working as a contractual bus driver with PRTC. Police said the accused procured the poppy husk from Lahori Gate in Delhi. During the questioning, the accused said he was an addict himself and sold poppy husk to make easy money.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics