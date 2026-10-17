Keylong freezes at - 1.7°C, dry weather likely from October 17

Fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh has led to a sharp drop in minimum temperatures, with Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -1.7°C on Friday. Maximum temperatures remained normal across Himachal on Friday, a day after most weather stations recorded below-normal temperatures. (HT Photo for representation)

It was followed by Kukumseri, which recorded a minimum temperature of - 1.2°C, while another reading of 0.1°C was recorded in the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, minimum temperatures remained below normal at a few stations across the state.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places, while isolated areas received light snowfall. Keylong recorded 7cm of snowfall, while trace snowfall was reported in Bharmour in Chamba district. Kothi recorded the highest rainfall at 3cm, followed by Jogindernagar, Jot, Kukumseri and Manali, which received 2cm each. Tinder recorded 1cm of rainfall.

Maximum temperatures remained normal across Himachal on Friday, a day after most weather stations recorded below-normal temperatures. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures rose appreciably across the state during the past 24 hours. Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.8°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4°C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded 25°C and 19°C, respectively.

According to the IMD, dry weather is likely to prevail across Himachal Pradesh from October 17 to 22. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 3-5°C over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual increase of 2-3°C over the subsequent three to four days. Minimum temperatures are also likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over many parts of the state during the next four to five days.