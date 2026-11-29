Set against the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir, Radisson Blu Golf View Resort Pahalgam marks a new chapter in the property's hospitality journey with its transition, Radisson Golf View Resort . The rebranding brings the resort into the Radisson Blu portfolio, further strengthening its positioning as a destination for elevated leisure experiences in one of India's most picturesque mountain destinations. From cycling and golf to spa sessions and campfire evenings, the resort invites travellers to experience Pahalgam at a slower pace. more Some destinations invite you to explore, while others encourage you to slow down, take in your surroundings and simply enjoy the moment. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Pahalgam, the resort offers an experience that brings together the tranquillity of nature, the charm of the mountains and the comfort of thoughtful hospitality.

The resort brings together nature, recreation and leisure in the scenic Kashmir valley.

Surrounded by lush gardens, breathtaking mountain views and the scenic Lidder River, the resort offers a setting where guests can disconnect from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with nature. Its location alongside the 18-hole Pahalgam Golf Course further adds to the experience, making it an appealing retreat for travellers seeking a combination of leisure, outdoor recreation and scenic beauty.

The Lidder River and the surrounding mountains add to the property's scenic setting.

At the heart of the experience is the opportunity to discover Pahalgam at one's own pace. From leisurely nature walks and cycling to outdoor activities and golf, the resort offers guests different ways to engage with the destination. Those looking for moments of relaxation can unwind with wellness experiences, including yoga, spa treatments and time spent amidst the resort's expansive green surroundings.

The resort's location alongside the 18-hole Pahalgam Golf Course adds to its appeal for golf enthusiasts.

As the day transitions into the evening, outdoor barbecues and campfire experiences create opportunities to enjoy the natural setting in a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere. Whether it is spending time overlooking the mountains, exploring the surrounding landscape or simply enjoying the stillness of the gardens, each experience adds to the appeal of a mountain getaway.

A fresh hospitality chapter unfolds in Kashmir’s Pahalgam