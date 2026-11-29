Defending women’s doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and teenager Tanvi Sharma in the singles both lost in the finals of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday. India's Tanvi Sharma in action.

Treesa and Gayatri, who were chasing a hat-trick of titles at the event and were top seeded, lost 24-22, 12-21, 19-21 to Indonesia’s fourth seeds Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine in a contest lasting just over an hour.

The 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma, the second seed, lost the women’s final to Thailand’s fourth seed Supanida Katethong 21-11, 12-21, 15-21.

The Indian pair appeared in control after taking a closely fought opening game, and then fought back in the decider. However, in a dramatic reversal, they conceded eight consecutive points after leading 19-14, allowing the young Indonesian combination to snatch the title.

The Indians began confidently and edged a tense first game, showing the experience that had carried them to back-to-back titles. However, Meida and Nastine responded with greater urgency in the second, racing away to level the match and force the decider.

In the third game, Treesa and Gayatri built a five-point advantage and stood just two points from retaining their crown. Yet the Indonesians refused to relent, producing a composed run of eight points to win the game 21-19 and close out the match.

The result was especially painful for the Indian duo who were chasing a hat-trick and bidding to defend their title on home soil. Treesa and Gayatri, bronze medallists at this year’s New Delhi World Championships, had looked well placed to extend their dominance in Lucknow before the late reversal.

Tanvi loses The day brought further disappointment for India as teenager Tanvi too started brightly before fading away, unable to sustain her momentum.

Leading 9-6 in the second game, she lost a string of points and fell behind 10-15 before the speedy Thai took the game 21-12. In the decider, Tanvi led 11-9 at the interval, but after the change of ends slipped to 14-15 and was unable to recover.

It was Tanvi’s second BWF World Tour final of the year. She won the Taipei Open Super 300 in August, one of her three senior international singles titles.

Other finals Earlier in the day, France’s Arnaud Merkle, the sixth seed, won the men’s singles after beating Indonesia’s fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo 21-15, 21-17. In men’s doubles, Korea’s Na Sung Seung and Wang Chan upset top seeds Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin of Indonesia 19-21, 21-19, 23-21 in a gripping clash.

Malaysia’s Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi captured the mixed doubles title, defeating Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine 21-17, 21-17 in 35 minutes. It was their second World Tour title of the year and their first Super 300 crown.

ALL FINALS Men’s singles: Arnaud Merkle (FRA) bt Richie Duta Richardo (INA) 21-15, 21-17.

Men’s doubles: Na Sung Seung-Wang Chan (KOR) bt Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin (INA) 19-21, 21-19, 23-21.

Women's singles: Supanida Katethong (THA) bt Tanvi Sharma (IND) 11-21, 21-12, 21-12.

Women's doubles: Syahira Meida-Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (INA) bt Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand (IND) 22-24, 21-12, 21-19.

Mixed doubles: Wee Yee Hern-Vannee Gobi (Mas) bt Jafar Hidayatullah-Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine (INA) 21-17, 21-17.