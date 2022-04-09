Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state.
In a letter to the chief minister, Khaira said that time has come for the newly formed government to expose politicians, bureaucrats and the middlemen who have been hand in glove in the illegal activity of sand mining and hence depriving the state of its legitimate revenue worth crores of rupees. “This must be done before the state government formulates the mining policy,” he wrote.
The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man. “Both you and the Delhi chief minister frequently claimed and raised the issue during the Punjab election campaign that in case your party was voted to power, you would expose the deep nexus between politicians, bureaucrats and the middlemen irrespective of party affiliations who were brazenly indulging in illegal mining,” he said, urging the chief minister to take action.
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also claimed that illegal sand mining was going on unabated and the price of a sand-laden trolley had more than doubled in one month.
“Had said at dharna yesterday. Sand trolley, which was at (Rs) 4,000 a month ago is now at (Rs) 9,000, is out of the reach of aam aadmi, hence constructions have stalled… Illegal mining goes on unabated. What is govt doing? @ArvindKejriwal ji Where is (Rs) 20k crore from sand? @BhagwantMann ji (sic),” he tweeted.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
-
19-year-old hangs himself at friend’s PG room in Chandigarh
A 19-year-old hotel management student was found hanging at his friend's paying guest accommodation in Sector 41 on Thursday evening. Police said the teenager was visiting his friend. While his friend stepped out with other PGs, he stayed back saying he was feeling unwell and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his family alleged that he was being harassed by other boys in his PG facility, also in Sector 41.
-
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics