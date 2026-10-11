Kharar man ‘abducted’, forced to transfer money; 14 booked

A man was allegedly abducted, assaulted and forced to transfer money into bank accounts after a group confronted him over a money dispute at a flat in Kharar before taking him to another location. Kharar city police booked Parth Taleja, Anuj Yadav and 12 unidentified persons in connection with the incident. The accused allegedly forced Manmeet and Bhawish to transfer money online to an account belonging to Saksham Jain. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Manmeet Singh, a resident of Paramount Modern Valley in Kharar, said Taleja called him on September 29 and asked him to settle a financial dispute with Guramritpal Singh of Khanpur. Taleja asked Manmeet to call Guramritpal to the flat. The group later moved to flat 24C, owned by Manmeet’s friend Bhawish.

Around 11pm, Taleja allegedly called his associates, eight to 10 of them arrived in two cars. They demanded money from Manmeet. When he refused, the group allegedly assaulted him, slapped Guramritpal and forced Manmeet, Guramritpal and Bhawish into their cars.

The men took them to Decent Homes, behind GBP Cresta, where Anuj Yadav and five unidentified persons allegedly joined the group. They assaulted Manmeet, snatched his gold chain and pointed a pistol at him, according to the complaint.

The accused allegedly forced Manmeet and Bhawish to transfer money online to an account belonging to Saksham Jain. They then drove Manmeet around in a vehicle and demanded more cash. Manmeet transferred money from his account to another account before the men dropped him near Ek Onkar.

Bhawish took Manmeet to civil hospital in Kharar for treatment. Medical reports recorded six blunt-force injuries on Manmeet and five on Guramritpal. Doctors referred the injuries for orthopaedic, surgical and specialist evaluation.

Assistant sub-inspector Harminder Singh recorded Manmeet’s statement at the hospital on October 1 after doctors declared him fit to give it.

Following verification of the statement and medical reports, Kharar city police registered FIR No. 342 on October 8 under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 126(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ASI Harminder Singh is investigating the case. Police said they would examine the allegations of robbery, extortion and other offences and add relevant sections as the investigation progresses.