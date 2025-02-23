Menu Explore
Kharar man killed in truck-scooter collision in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 23, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The victim, Vishal Sharma, a resident of Sector 127, Kharar, was returning from Chandigarh after purchasing tiles for his house, when the mishap took place

A 50-year-old scooterist was mowed down by a speeding truck in Balongi on Friday afternoon.

Mohali police arrested the accused truck driver, Maan Singh, who hails from Rajasthan. (iStock)
Mohali police arrested the accused truck driver, Maan Singh, who hails from Rajasthan. (iStock)

Police have identified the victim as Vishal Sharma, a resident of Sector 127, Kharar. According to police, Sharma was returning from Chandigarh after purchasing tiles for his house, accompanied by his acquaintances Rajinder Singh and Sumit Arora. The trio resides in the same society.

Singh, who filed a police complaint, said he and Arora were riding on a bike behind Sharma when the accident occurred around 3 pm.

“A speeding truck overtook our bike and hit Sharma’s scooter from behind, causing him to fall. The truck’s rear tyre ran over his chest and head. We rushed Sharma to a local civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Singh told the police.

Police arrested the accused truck driver, Maan Singh, who hails from Rajasthan.

He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Balongi police station.

