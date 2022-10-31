Khattar campaigns in HP, urges voters to elect BJP to combat corruption

: Joining the campaign trail for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in the Doon assembly constituency, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the people to elect the incumbent BJP government in the state, highlighting that the party-led state governments in the country strike at the root of corruption, crime and caste -based politics.

Khattar, who campaigned for sitting BJP MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi, addressed a public meeting in Mandhala village in Baddi, according to a press statement.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, zero tolerance policy has been adopted to curb corruption across the country, while the BJP-led state governments are putting in place mechanisms to combat corruption.

He said that all the political parties and the society will have to join hands to end caste -based politics. “Only then a new reform can be brought in the society,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said that during the term of the BJP government, Himachal Pradesh witnessed unprecedented development.

“The highways are being built in the state and the government has taken various initiatives to boost tourism,” he said, appealing the citizens to support in the formation of a double engine government.

“Parties trying to lure voters have already been exposed in Himachal. The Congress is also trying hard to entice voters through various temptations.... But citizens should not get deceived by such gimmicks,” he said.