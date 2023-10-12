Khattar gives 6 crore compensation to flood-hit families

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday digitally transferred about ₹6 crore as compensation to the bank accounts of recent flood-affected victims in the state. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Addressing a news conference after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister stated that the state government has completed the verification of the losses that people suffered due to the recent floods. The calculation of compensation is currently being carried out based on the verification report, he said.

While ₹1.60 crore ( ₹4 lakh per person) has been given to the families of 40 deceased, the work of verification of the remaining seven deceased is going on, the spokesperson said.

“As of now, an amount of ₹7.51 crore has been released by the state government to the flood-affected people. Compensation for crop loss will also be paid soon as per the prescribed norms,” the spokesperson said.

The claims of 1,41,079 farmers, who reported losses in approximately 6,87,077 acres of land, have been received by the state government. Additionally, 7,504 claims for home damages were submitted, of which 6,057 were from rural areas and 1,447 from urban areas. There were also 383 claims related to livestock losses. Furthermore, 138 claims were filed for commercial property damage in urban areas, while 32 claims from rural areas of Kurukshetra, Ambala, and Fatehabad were related to commercial property losses. Another 537 claims were associated with clothing and household item losses.

The chief minister said claims made by affected individuals have been approved, and the compensation disbursement is based on assessment and verification through the e-Kshatipurti portal. At least 8,456 claims have been received, of which 8,449 have been verified.

He further said 7,504 claims for home damage were received, with 7,499 of them being verified. The chief minister said 1,469 villages in 12 districts of Haryana had been declared flood-affected.

The chief minister said depending on the type of livestock, ₹37,500 will be given for cows/buffaloes, ₹4,000 for sheep/goats/pigs, ₹32,000 for camels/horses/cattle, and ₹20,000 for foals/mares/donkeys. For poultry farming, ₹100 per bird will be compensated.

He said for completely damaged homes, compensation will be distributed at a rate of ₹1,20,000 per house, while partially damaged homes will receive ₹10,000 for a pucca house and ₹5,000 for a kaccha house.

The chief minister said if anyone has objections to the compensation payments, they can upload their complaints on the designated portal. Once the investigation confirms the validity of the complaint, the resolution will be provided, he said.

