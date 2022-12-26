Khattar pays tributes to armed force personnel, politicians

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the House in paying tributes to prominent personalities, including armed force personnel.

The House remembered Dhanik Lal Mandal, former Haryana governor; and Bhag Singh Chatter, former MLA.

The tributes were paid to 17 armed force personnel, including Lt. Col Saurabh Yadav and Captain Nidesh Singh Yadav, who hailed from Haryana and were killed in the line of duty. The House also placed on record its deep sorrow on the untimely demise of 16 soldiers, who lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim on December 23.