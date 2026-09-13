Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana athletes shine on Day 2 of block games

The Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions continued across four Ludhiana blocks on Sunday, with young athletes, footballers, volleyball players and kabaddi teams competing for top honours at venues in municipal corporation Khanna, Ludhiana-2 and Raikot. Players in action during the tournament in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At the MC block, competitions were held at Guru Nanak Stadium, where MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina encouraged the participants.

In boys’ under-17 long jump, Yashmeet Sharma finished first, followed by Ishant and Anjor Singh.

In the under-21 boys’ category, Naveen Kumar won the 100m, followed by Sukhjit Singh and Sarvan. Simrat Veer Singh topped the 200m, followed by Bhawan Preet Singh and Rishabh. Saksham Singh won the 800m, with Utkarsh and Monu finishing second and third, respectively. Ishan Leel claimed the 1,500m, followed by Mohan and Satyam, and also won the 5,000m, with Satyam Kumar second and Mohan third.

Among girls, Sukhleen Kaur Bedi won the under-17 long jump, followed by Ananya Verma and Chhavi.

In the under-21 100m, Pehal finished first, followed by Mandeep Kaur and Raunakpreet Kaur. Amanat Sidhu won the 400m, with Pehal second and Dhriti third.

Moti Nagar Sports Club won the boys’ under-14 football title, while Guru Nanak Stadium won the girls’ under-21 volleyball smashing event. SCD Government College emerged winner in boys’ under-17 volleyball smashing.

At the Khanna block, competitions were held at Naresh Chander Stadium. In girls’ under-21 athletics, Jasmine Kaur won the 100m, followed by Vriti and Prabhdeep Kaur. Komalpreet Kaur claimed the 400m, with Muskaan Preet Kaur second and Khushi third.

In boys’ under-21 events, Barinder Singh won the 400m, followed by Sunny Kumar and Armaan Khan. Rajan won both the 800m and 1,500m. Gurjot Singh and Armaan Khan finished second and third, respectively, in the 800m, while Gurjot Singh and Vivek Kumar took the next two spots in the 1,500m. Sailesh won the long jump, followed by Manjot Singh and Harmanjot Singh. In the 21-30 age group, Dilpreet Singh won the 200m, followed by Jashandeep Singh and Shivraj Singh.

Centre Khanna won the boys’ under-14 football title, while Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Daheru, won the girls’ football event. Unique Volleyball Academy won the boys’ under-21 volleyball smashing competition.

At Ludhiana-2, competitions were held at Gaunsgarh sports field. Makkhan Singh won the boys’ under-21 100m, followed by Gulshan and Sewak Singh. Baljinder Singh topped the 400m, with Gulshan second and Jasmeet Singh third. Sumit Kumar won the long jump, followed by Balwinder Singh and Parminder Singh. Gaunsgarh won the girls’ under-14 football event, while village Sirha also emerged winner in the girls’ under-14 football competition.

At Raikot, competitions were held at the Sports Stadium.

In boys’ under-17 athletics, Harman Singh won the 200m, Sahebdeep Singh the 800m and Khushdeep Singh the 3,000m. In the under-21 category, Pritpal Singh won the 100m, Harpreet Singh the 200m, Diljit Singh the 400m and Sandeep Kumar the 800m. In the 21-30 age group, Jashandeep Singh won both the 800m and 1,500m.

In kabaddi, Government High School, Baraich, won the boys’ under-14 national-style event, while PM SHRI Ajitsar Government Girls School, Raikot, claimed the under-17 girls’ title.