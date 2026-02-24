Khelo India Winter Games: Omar advocates for artificial snow in Gulmarg to combat climate change

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Monday asked the organisers of the winter games to hold the events just after the snowfall along with advocating for the introduction of artificial snow at Gulmarg to bolster tourism and promote the destination as a winter sports hub. J&k LG Manoj Sinha along with CM Omar Abdullah lighting lamps during the inauguration of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Amid bright sunshine and above normal day temperatures, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the 6th edition of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Omar said that last month when snowfall happened in Gulmarg, who could have imagined that winter games will be held in bright sunshine and warm weather conditions. “We also need to change things. We want to develop Gulmarg as an international ski destination. On the beginning of the year we announce dates for Khelo India winter games without taking in consideration the snow. I am requesting the organisers of Khelo India instead of giving advance dates, they should be organising these games 10 or 15 days after snowfall, so that proper types of slopes could be developed for winter games.”

Omar later told reporters that time has come we should go towards the generation of artificial snow, adding that this is being used across the world. “If we won’t develop this type of structure the time will come when skiing can’t be held in Gulmarg. In Italy yesterday, the closing ceremony of winter Olympics was held and without artificial snow the winter Olympics aren’t possible. After 1970’s, the artificial snow was a requirement during winter Olympics.”

He said that it’s also fact, the weather conditions are now changing. “We could never imagine such warm weather in February at Gulmarg. This is a reality now and we have to face it. We will take steps to over come this challenge.”

Taking about the event, LG said the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg has evolved from a simple sporting event into a true national festival. “Khelo India Winter Games revive the sporting spirit’s ideals of peace, equality, and camaraderie. In our vibrant, diverse nation of myriad languages, cultures, and traditions, the Winter Games at Gulmarg is serving as a universal language and shared heritage,” he said, adding that winter Games at Gulmarg mirror life’s raw challenges, building the resilience that propels future triumphs. “Falling, analysing errors, rising improved—these are sports’ true lessons, ones Skiers will live here,” the LG said.

Over 400 athletes from 25 states and Union territories will participate in competitions across disciplines, including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Ski Mountaineering.