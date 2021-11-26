Killing of bovines: Hindu bodies block traffic in Ludhiana seeking culprit’s arrest

A day after bovine carcasses were found in Jeevan Nagar, members of different Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police commissioner’s office on Thursday, demanding arrest of the culprits.

The protestors also blocked traffic on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road outside the mini-secretariat for an hour. The protest was lifted after the police pacified the protesters. The protesters also issued a two-day ultimatum to the cops, and threatened to intensify the stir, if the miscreants were not arrested in the stipulated period.

The Hindu organisations have also formed a Gau Hatya Sangharsh Committee to pursue the matter.

Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon said that the accused had deliberately thrown the carcasses in a garbage dump behind the Jeevan Nagar police post to hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community and disturb law and order in the state.

“Such incidents were also reported in 1980 and 1986 when some people tried to instigate riots by throwing body parts of bovines outside religious place,” he added.

The Hindu organisations also asked the police to check meat shops in the city. Punjab Gau Sewa Commission chairman Sachin Sharma alleged that it was the handiwork of a gang involved in smuggling of beef. “Such people wanted to disturb the law and order situation in Punjab,” he said.

Commuters irked

However, commuters were at the receiving end of the stir, with traffic jams reported on Pakhowal road, Link Road, Mall road, Jagraon Bridge, Ghumar Mandi and surrounding areas.

Manoj Gupta, a resident of Rajguru Nagar, said he was on his way to the railway station to receive is parents when he got stuck in traffic due to the protest. “Though, I am hurt by the incident as cows are sacred, but blocking the roads and inconveniencing the public is not justified.”

Model Gram resident Gurmeet Singh said, “Traffic on Ferozepur Road already moves at snails’ pace, and in such conditions blocking the road should be a crime. Nowadays, it has become common to block roads in the city.

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC and Cow Slaughter Act.