Kirpan restrictions for Sikh staffers at airports: Send delegation to talk to Centre, Takht jathedar tells SGPC

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 09, 2024 07:14 AM IST

“The SGPC is directed to send a high-level delegation to talk to the Centre to ensure reinstatement of the religious freedom of the Sikhs,” Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh added.

Taking serious note of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to send a high-level delegation to raise the issue with the central government.

Taking serious note of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to send a high-level delegation to raise the issue with the central government. (HT File)
Taking serious note of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Friday directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to send a high-level delegation to raise the issue with the central government. (HT File)

In a statement, Giani Raghbir Singh termed the ban as an “attack on the religious freedom of the Sikh community”. “The Sikhs made more than 80% sacrifices to liberate India from centuries old slavery. Debarring Amritdhari Sikhs from wearing kirpan on duty is equal to depriving them from different government services,” he said.

“The SGPC is directed to send a high-level delegation to talk to the Centre to ensure reinstatement of the religious freedom of the Sikhs,” he added.

