Kirron Kher inaugurates community centre in Mauli Jagran; Devinder Babla questions timing

A new community centre in Mauli Jagran was inaugurated virtually by city MP Kirron Kher here on Saturday. She also laid the foundation stone of another community centre to come up in Sector 35.

Constructed on 1.10 acres, the community centre in Mauli Jagran will cover an area of 11,400 sq ft. It has a parking facility for 50 cars and was constructed at a cost of ₹3.18 crore.

For the reconstruction of the existing community centre in Sector 45-C, a plot of 0.76 acres has been earmarked. Estimated to cost ₹4.82 crore, it will be a two-storey building.

Notably, in the next 12 days, from November 6 to 17, at least eight projects are either scheduled to be inaugurated or their foundation stone is to be laid. The MC election code of conduct is expected to be imposed after November 17. The MC elections are due in December this year.

The projects include Mauli Jagran community centre opening, Sector 45 community centre foundation stone laying, opening of an auditorium at Sector 38, Mahila Bhawan, inauguration of green belt in 49-C&D, foundation stone laying of 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra, the inauguration of a community centre in Sector 38, foundation stone laying of a community centre in Kajheri and foundation stone laying of C&D waste plant automation.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the House and Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla questioned the timing of the launches. “For five years they were asleep and now they are on an inauguration and foundation-laying spree. Even those community centres, whose work has not been completed yet, are hurriedly being inaugurated with an eye on votes,” he added.