Kishtwar’s para archer Sheetal Devi gets Arjuna Award

Para archer Sheetal Devi, who hails from the Loidhar village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was among the 26 sportspersons whose nominations for the coveted Arjuna Award were confirmed by the Union sports ministry of Wednesday. Para archer Sheetal Devi (PTI File)

The awards will be conferred upon the sportspersons by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9.

Others from the region to get the award include Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), who works at the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash) from Mohali, Ritu Negi (kabaddi) from Sirmaur, Himachal, wrestlers Sunil Kumar and Antim from Haryana’s Sonepat and Hisar, respectively, and golfer Diksha Dagar from Haryana. Diksha, a left-handed golfer currently in Jakarta playing the Simone Asia-Pacific Cup, also represented India at the 2020-Tokyo Olympics.

Sheetal Devi won a record three medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in October this year. The impressive haul included two gold medals in mixed doubles and women’s individual category, and a silver in women’s doubles compound.

Earlier in the year, Sheetal bagged a silver medal at the World Para Archery Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

The para archer was born with Phocomelia, a rare congenital disorder that causes under-developed limbs. In 2019, she took up professional archery, something that is now a part of her identity, after enrolling for a youth event by the army in Kishtwar.

The World No. 1 para, who also won the gold medal in the open category of compound section at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi on December 16, is eyeing glory at the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games.

In total, the Union sports ministry confirmed two Khel Ratna honour, 26 Arjuna Awards, five Dronacharya awards in regular and three in lifetime category for coaches, and Dhyan Chand award for lifetime achievements to three sportspersons.

Will set up archery facility near Sheetal’s village: DC

After Sheetal’s confirmation for the award, the administration has decided to set up a modern archery facility near her village which will be named after her.

Kishtwar district commissioner Devansh Yadav said, “Entire Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kishtwar, is happy for her achievement.”

“We have decided to screen her international matches in Kishtwar district to motivate other children”, Yadav added. The administration will honour the young para archer after she returns home.

Sheetal has been trained by national archery coach (Paralympics) Kuldeep Baidwan.

GNDU wins MAKA Trophy

Amritsar The Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023, for a record 25th time.

GNDU vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated director of sports Kanwar Mandeep Singh, athletes, coaches, principals and the technical staff.

Sandhu underscored the university’s commitment to providing top-tier sports facilities and infrastructure and highlighted the university’s support, which includes admissions, lodging, training, equipment and cash awards over ₹2 crore annually for athletes.

Lovely Professional University and Kurukshetra University finished second and third, respectively.