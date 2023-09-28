Kokernag: LeT commander Hamza attends slain terrorist’s funeral prayer, video goes viral

A video clip of a funeral prayer meeting in Pak-occupied Kashmir’s Kotli in memory of slain terrorist Shakeel Janbaz, who was killed in Reasi encounter on September 4, has gone viral on social media platforms. The operation ended after six days on September 19 with the killing of two Lashkar terrorists that included Uzair Khan. (File)

Shakeel Janbaz was the “area commander” of People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) and a trained martial arts expert.

In Kokernag encounter, from September 13 to 19, India lost colonel Manpreet Singh, major Ashish Dhonchak, DSP Humayun Bhat and soldier Pardeep Singh. The operation ended after six days on September 19 with the killing of two Lashkar terrorists that included Uzair Khan.

A Lashkar commander, with a code name of Abu Hamza, addressed the meet. According to Army sources, Shakeel had gone across the LoC to revive terrorism in Jammu region. “Shakeel hailed from Panag Sharif area in Kotli of PoK. Following his killing in an encounter on September 4 in Reasi, a funeral prayer meeting was organised in his memory on September 25 at Kotli,” said sources.

In the video clip, the Lashkar commander can be heard saying how ‘mujahids’ avenged the killing of Mohammad Riaz, alias Abu Qasim, another terrorist, who was killed inside a mosque in PoK on September 10 by unidentified gunmen. Qasim was gunned down in Rawalakot.

He even purportedly stated the names of the three officers of the security forces, who were martyred during the terrorist attack. The Lashkar commander also issued threats to PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh of more such attacks in Kashmir.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON