Kolkata rape-murder: No OPD for new patients at PGI, services curtailed at GMCH

The resident doctors’ strike at PGIMER reached its seventh day on Sunday, as they continue to demand justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim. Doctors and staff members of GMCH, Sector 32, holding a torchlight march at Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Sunday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The indefinite strike is set to continue on Monday as well. Thus, outpatient department services (OPD) at PGIMER and GMCH, Sector, 32, will remain curtailed.

The PGIMER doctors have been on indefinite strike since August 12 in solidarity with the unified nationwide response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The PGIMER spokesperson said, “In view of the continuation of strike by the resident doctors at PGIMER as part of the nationwide protest against the gruesome incident at Kolkata, the OPD services will be run in a curtailed manner from August 19 till further notice.”

Registration of only follow-up (old) patients will be done from 8 am to 9.30 am. There will be no registration of new patients in the OPDs till further notice. Emergency and trauma services, including critical care services, will function as usual.

Even at GMCH, Sector 32, due to the ongoing strike by resident doctors, the OPD registration timing for patients will be only from 8 am to 10 am on Monday.

However, emergency services will remain uninterrupted.

Protesting doctors march to Sukhna Lake

On Sunday, resident doctors organised a walkathon from the PGIMER campus to Sukhna Lake to raise awareness about women’s safety. The PGIMER Faculty Association also took part in the event. The participants informed the public about the rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata, and the reasons behind their ongoing strike.

The Resident Doctor Association of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, has expressed gratitude to the Association of Resident Doctors, PGIMER, through a letter.

The letter stated that, “As a prestigious institution of our nation, your support has been nothing short of invaluable during this difficult period. You have rightly emphasised that now is the time for our voices to be heard and for decisive action to be taken to ensure the protection of all of us.”

“We ask that you continue to raise your voices alongside ours, ensuring that justice is served and that such atrocious acts never go unanswered. As you so aptly put it, we stand together not just in mourning, but in defiance of a system that has too often failed to protect those who serve it,” the letter further stated.

In the evening, the residents, faculty and members of other associations at PGIMER held a candle march from the New OPD block to Kairon block.

Condemning the brutal rape-murder, faculty, residents, interns and undergraduates of GMCH, Sector 32, held a torchlight march from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. They started their march from Block E and ended it at Terraced Garden in Sector 33.