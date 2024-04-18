Labourer held for raping schoolgirl in Ludhiana

The Jodhan police arrested a labourer for raping a class 10 student after barging in her house in Gujjarwal village on Wednesday. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone in her house. The accused has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 34, of Gujjarwal village. (HT File Photo)

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the father of the girl. Hailing from Bihar, the complainant said that his 15-year-old daughter was under mental stress from the last few days. When asked, the girl said that on April 13, when she was alone in the house, the accused barged in and raped her twice.

She added that the accused also threatened her to not share the ordeal with anyone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kabal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.