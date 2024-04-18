 Labourer held for raping schoolgirl in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Labourer held for raping schoolgirl in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2024 10:30 PM IST

The girl said that on April 13, when she was alone in the house, the accused barged in and raped her twice

The Jodhan police arrested a labourer for raping a class 10 student after barging in her house in Gujjarwal village on Wednesday. At the time of the incident, the minor was alone in her house.

The accused has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 34, of Gujjarwal village. (HT File Photo)
The accused has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 34, of Gujjarwal village. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 34, of Gujjarwal village.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the father of the girl. Hailing from Bihar, the complainant said that his 15-year-old daughter was under mental stress from the last few days. When asked, the girl said that on April 13, when she was alone in the house, the accused barged in and raped her twice.

She added that the accused also threatened her to not share the ordeal with anyone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kabal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Labourer held for raping schoolgirl in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On