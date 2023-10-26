Ladakh admn extends support to science foundation

Founder of the Ladakh Science Foundation Tsering Tashi called upon administrative secretary of information technology in Ladakh Amit Sharma to propose the establishment of the visionary “Ladakh Science City” project. The initiative is designed to catalyse scientific, technological, and educational advancements throughout the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Amit Sharma appreciated the efforts of Tsering Tashi. He expressed his commitment to extending all possible assistance to the Ladakh Science Foundation in their ambitious endeavor to establish the “Ladakh Science City”.

He recognised the immense potential and positive impact that this visionary project could have on the Union territory of Ladakh.

