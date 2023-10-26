News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ladakh admn extends support to science foundation

Ladakh admn extends support to science foundation

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 26, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Administrative secretary of information technology in Ladakh Amit Sharma appreciated the efforts of Tsering Tashi. He expressed his commitment to extending all possible assistance to the Ladakh Science Foundation in their ambitious endeavor to establish the “Ladakh Science City”

Founder of the Ladakh Science Foundation Tsering Tashi called upon administrative secretary of information technology in Ladakh Amit Sharma to propose the establishment of the visionary “Ladakh Science City” project.

The initiative is designed to catalyse scientific, technological, and educational advancements throughout the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The initiative is designed to catalyse scientific, technological, and educational advancements throughout the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Amit Sharma appreciated the efforts of Tsering Tashi. He expressed his commitment to extending all possible assistance to the Ladakh Science Foundation in their ambitious endeavor to establish the “Ladakh Science City”.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The initiative is designed to catalyse scientific, technological, and educational advancements throughout the region.

He recognised the immense potential and positive impact that this visionary project could have on the Union territory of Ladakh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out