Ladakh gets five new districts amid push for political dialogue

Marking a historic day for Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday notified the creation of five new districts of Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass, taking the total number of districts in the Union Territory to seven in addition to the existing Leh and Kargil. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena taking stock of arrangements for the Sacred Exposition of Holy Buddha Relics that will be held in Leh from May 1 to 14. (ANI Photo)

Making the announcement on X, Saxena described it as a landmark moment for the region. “A historic day for Ladakh. I have approved the notification for creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh.”

Saxena said that the decision, approved by the ministry of home affairs in August 2024, “aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a prosperous Ladakh.” He said that the decentralisation would strengthen grassroots governance and ensure faster service delivery to remote areas, while opening new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.

The administrative overhaul comes as the central government prepares for a sub-committee meeting on May 22 to continue political dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). These groups have spearheaded a long-running campaign for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit to participate in the Sacred Exposition of Holy Buddha Relics .

Ahead of his arrival, the LAB has urged the Centre to take concrete steps to rebuild mutual trust.

The region has been on edge since the violence of September 24, which led to the killing of four persons and the arrest of nearly 50 individuals, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under the National Security Act (NSA). While Wangchuk was released on March 14 after six months of incarceration, two prior rounds of talks with the home ministry in October and February ended in a deadlock over the groups’ core demands.

“We urge the Union home minister to take the government’s initiative for meaningful constructive dialogue mentioned in the NSA revocation order of Sonam Wangchuk,” said Chering Dorje Lakrook, president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association.

Wangchuk and other LAB members have called for an unconditional withdrawal of cases against 83 people arrested during the September violence, most of whom they claim are innocent. They are also seeking compensation for the families of those killed or crippled by police shootings. The bodies have appealed for a high-powered committee meeting under the home minister’s chairmanship during his stay to address the unique cultural and strategic protections the region has sought since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.