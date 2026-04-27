MHA to resume talks with Ladakh bodies, sub-panel meet on May 22

The central government has convened another meeting of the sub-committee on Ladakh for a political dialogue with Ladakh bodies on May 22, lieutenant governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday. The central government has convened another meeting of the sub-committee on Ladakh for a political dialogue with Ladakh bodies on May 22, lieutenant governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Sunday. (File Photo)

He said that the dialogue was aimed at paving a way for a solution to the ‘aspirations of the people of Ladakh’.

“I am pleased to announce that the ministry of home affairs, Government of India, has taken a decision to convene a meeting of the sub-committee for political dialogue on May 22,” the LG said on X.

“This will carry forward the process of constructive democratic dialogue with key stakeholders of Ladakh and pave the way for an enduring solution to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” he said, tagging home minister Amit Shah.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been engaged in talks with the central government over the demands of statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Since the September 24 violence in Leh, the two bodies have held two rounds of talks with the Union home ministry officials - first on October 22 and then on February 4. Both the rounds had remained inconclusive with the Ladakh bodies insisting on their main demands.

KDA representatives said that they are yet to receive the invitations for the talks but expect them to come soon.

“There has been a tweet from LG, but we have not received any formal invitation. We expect an invitation within the next few days,” said KDA convener Nasir Munshi.

He said that they expect the talks on a draft proposal which Ladakh bodies had submitted in October last year.

“The draft discussed parameters of statehood and sixth schedule and what provisions it should contain,” he said.

Earlier, the talks had been cancelled on October 6 following the killing of four persons on September 24 triggering the region into chaos with the administration imposing curfew and arresting around 50 persons, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was released on March 14, after nearly six months of his incarceration.

During his April visit to Kargil, the LG met with Ladakhi representative bodies. During the meeting, these groups reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to their primary demands: full statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Before the talks on May 22, Shah will be arriving in Leh for a two-day visit on April 30 to participate in the ‘Sacred Exposition of Holy Buddha Relics’ from May 1 to 14.

“It gives me great pleasure in sharing that Union home minister, Shri @AmitShah ji will be arriving in Leh on April 30 for a two-day visit,” the LG said in another post on X on Sunday.

“On May 1, he will pay his respects to the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on the occasion of Buddh Purnima and share his thoughts on the spiritual significance of the sacred exposition being held in Ladakh from May 1-14,” he said. “His visit underscores the commitment of the Government of India for the development of Ladakh,” he added.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019, after the Centre effectively abrogated Article 370, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. Since then, protests for statehood have rocked Ladakh and had echoes in Delhi.

In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, considering its location and strategic importance.