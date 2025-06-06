Ladakh Scouts regiment inducts 194 Agniveers in Leh

A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh on Thursday to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers. A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh on Thursday to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers. (HT Photo)

The ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army and was reviewed by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, GOC Uniform Force as the chief guest and was attended by a spectrum of military, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, participated in the parade and are now ready to serve for the supreme cause of the nation.

The reviewing officer congratulated the Agniveers for the parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Army. He also congratulated the proud parents for having motivated their wards to join the regiment and complemented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions. He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Army.

The young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. Gaurav Padak was also presented to the parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the Regiment as Agniveers.