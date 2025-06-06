Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ladakh Scouts regiment inducts 194 Agniveers in Leh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 06, 2025 08:26 AM IST

The ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army and was reviewed by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, GOC Uniform Force as the chief guest and was attended by a spectrum of military, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh on Thursday to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers.

A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh on Thursday to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers. (HT Photo)
A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh on Thursday to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers. (HT Photo)

The ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army and was reviewed by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, GOC Uniform Force as the chief guest and was attended by a spectrum of military, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, participated in the parade and are now ready to serve for the supreme cause of the nation.

The reviewing officer congratulated the Agniveers for the parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Army. He also congratulated the proud parents for having motivated their wards to join the regiment and complemented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions. He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Army.

The young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. Gaurav Padak was also presented to the parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the Regiment as Agniveers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ladakh Scouts regiment inducts 194 Agniveers in Leh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On