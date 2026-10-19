Shoaib Ibrahim slams fake claims about wife Dipika Kakar’s diet, says she lost 12 kg due to immunotherapy amid cancer battle: ‘She keeps vomiting’

In his recent vlog, Shoaib said, “A lot of people have been asking how Dipika has lost her weight. She has lost 12 kg, and we pray that no one loses weight this way. While she has restrictions in her diet, the weight loss is because of the immunotherapy. The weight loss is a side effect of the immunotherapy. You can’t eat, and you feel nauseous. Every two days, Dipika keeps vomiting. Those who undergo immunotherapy or chemotherapy become weak.”

Television actor Dipika Kakar is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer and has experienced significant weight loss, which her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim , has attributed to the side effects of immunotherapy. In their recent YouTube vlog, Shoaib and Dipika addressed the ‘wrong information’ being circulated on social media about her diet and weight loss. They also said they would not wish for anyone to lose weight the way Dipika has.

The actor added, “We are seeing a few channels that are giving wrong information around Dipika’s diet. They are using old photos. Some people are believing it, which is wrong. Don’t follow anyone’s diet randomly. Always go to a doctor. You can follow basic things like reducing carb intake and cutting down sugar, but don’t blindly follow.”

Dipika revealed that while the first 5-6 kgs she lost was due to her diet, the rest were because of immunotherapy. She then warned those spreading misinformation about her diet. She said, “Those giving wrong information, this is the last time I am telling you, guys. After this, we will have to give a strike to your channel. It is like misleading the audience.”

Shoaib concluded, “We don’t wish anyone to have weight loss this way. She has restrictions in her diet. Sweets are not allowed, and carbs and wheat intake have been stopped. But right now she eats very little; that’s how she has lost weight. Don’t trust any videos you watch about her diet.”

About Dipika Kakar’s cancer battle Dipika was diagnosed with a stage 2 liver tumour in 2025 and underwent major surgery in June that year. In February 2026, the actor underwent another procedure after doctors detected a cyst in her liver. Two new small cysts were subsequently detected, and doctors advised monitoring them rather than performing another surgery. Dipika later began immunotherapy as part of her treatment.

The actor has also spoken about the side effects of her treatment, including nausea, vomiting, lethargy and other symptoms that have affected her appetite and energy levels.

Dipika recently announced her comeback with a music video alongside her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actor revealed that filming a television soap is difficult given her current health condition, but she can take on projects that require just one day of shooting.