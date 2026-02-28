Lalru power officials fined ₹70,000 for deficient services

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited in Lalru to provide net metering connectivity to a 10 kW rooftop solar plant installed at a Dera Bassi petrol pump. The PSPCL has also been asked to pay ₹70,000 as compensation and litigation costs. The bench has directed the PSPCL to connect the solar plant through net metering within 30 days and pay ₹50,000 for mental and physical harassment and ₹20,000 as litigation costs, failing which 9% annual interest will apply.

Complainant Ashima stated that she applied online on March 21, 2022, for installation of a rooftop solar plant and that her application was acknowledged on March 25, 2022. She completed all formalities and paid ₹4,69,415 for installation. However, net metering and grid connectivity were not granted.

Defence argued that the statutory 20-day period for raising objections should be calculated from March 29, 2022, when processing fees and documents were submitted. They also stated that an 11 kV high-tension line crossed over the installed solar plant, posing safety concerns and violating regulations. They maintained that deficiencies were communicated within the time limit and that shifting the high-tension line could only be done at the consumer’s cost.

The commission held that the acknowledgment dated March 25, 2022, stood proved, as the officials failed to substantiate their claim of a later date. It ruled that objections were not raised within the prescribed 20-day period and that the application stood deemed approved. The commission also found the objection regarding the overhead 11 kV line untenable, noting that the issue of vertical clearance had been addressed earlier and that the complainant had undertaken to bear shifting costs.

The bench comprising president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath directed the PSPCL to connect the solar plant through net metering within 30 days and pay ₹50,000 for mental and physical harassment and ₹20,000 as litigation costs, failing which 9% annual interest will apply.