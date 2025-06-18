Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Law student held with illegal firearm from Zirakpur hotel

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 18, 2025 09:46 AM IST

The accused, Yadvinder Singh, a resident of Majitha Road in Amritsar, is studying law in a private college

A 21-year-old law student was arrested with an illegal pistol from a hotel room in Zirakpur, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered at Zirakpur police station under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act (File)

The accused, Yadvinder Singh, a resident of Majitha Road in Amritsar, was studying law in a private college.

A team from the CIA staff, led by inspector Harminder Singh, reached the hotel on a tip-off and detained Yadvinder. During the search, a .32 bore pistol along with four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the officials said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior district officers. Sources said Yadvinder had been staying in the hotel room for a few days, and police are now investigating how and why he procured the weapon.

An FIR was registered at Zirakpur police station under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. He has been taken on police remand and is being questioned about the source of the pistol and whether it was meant for personal protection or something else.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Law student held with illegal firearm from Zirakpur hotel
