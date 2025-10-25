Leadership | When the fear dies, corruption thrives

When does a senior police officer turn corrupt? The answer is simple — when he knows he has nothing to fear.

When he knows corruption will pay. When he knows he will be shielded. When he knows he can defend himself — and others will defend him too. When he knows his partners in crime fear him more than the law. When he knows others dare not expose him, for he could spill their secrets as well.

That is when the rot sets in. And once it sets in, it spreads quietly — until one day, the mask falls.

The recent exposure of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — a deputy inspector general (DIG) caught red-handed and now in prison — has further jolted public faith yet again. But the real question is not how this officer could collect so much for so long. The real question is: how many others knew? And also benefitted.

It is difficult to believe that such large-scale corruption could remain invisible in a force that bases itself on several intelligence and vigilance departments. Someone, somewhere, always knows. But in a system which is built on hierarchy and silence, knowing and acting are two very different things.

The comfort of complicity

The corrupt officer thrives not in isolation, but in comfort — the comfort of complicity.

His colleagues may not share his bribes, but they share his silence. His seniors may not approve of his greed, but they often prefer not to ask questions. The junior officers below him watch, learn, and conclude that integrity is a poor investment.

Over time, a dangerous truth takes hold — that corruption is not the exception, but the lubricant that keeps the system running.

This is why when a DIG or commissioner is caught with disproportionate assets or exposed in a sting, the shock is only superficial. Deep down, the service knows that this is not an anomaly — it is a symptom of an underlying and thriving malaise.

The shield of the ‘elite’

The IPS is often described as an elite service — the steel frame of India’s law enforcement. And it is true that many officers live up to that calling with courage and integrity, often at great personal cost.

But the “elite” tag has also become a shield. It has fostered a sense of untouchability among a few who begin to see themselves as beyond reach. The combination of political proximity, bureaucratic clout, and the loyalty of subordinates gives them the illusion of immunity.

Transfers can be managed, inquiries delayed, files misplaced, reports softened. The oversight mechanisms meant to ensure accountability often end up protecting privilege. And so, the circle of impunity closes — firm, silent, and self-sustaining.

In a healthy system, there are two kinds of fear: the fear of doing wrong, and the fear of being caught. When both vanish, corruption becomes inevitable.

For many in the senior police leadership, that fear has long disappeared. Political patronage offers one layer of protection. Institutional inertia offers another. And the loyalty of those complicit — either through silence or shared benefit — completes the armour.

So long as the officer believes he can manipulate the system, influence investigations, and suppress scrutiny, integrity becomes an optional virtue.

Price of silence

When a senior officer falls, the damage is not limited to his own disgrace. It stains the entire uniform. Every exposure of a corrupt officer weakens the credibility of hundreds of honest ones.

Citizens begin to see the police not as protectors, but as predators in uniform. The honest constable or upright SP begins to feel isolated, mocked for his honesty rather than admired for it. The rot trickles downwards — from the top floor of the headquarters to the street corner where the beat constable collects his daily “cut”.

The price of silence, therefore, is paid not just in money but in morale.

Breaking the circle

Suspending one officer or arresting another will not cleanse the system. What’s needed is a willingness to look deeper — into the networks that enable such corruption, the officers who looked away, and the political masters who benefit from it.

Independent vigilance with real autonomy is essential. Internal inquiries must not be ornamental. Whistleblowers within the police need protection and respect, not punishment. And transfers, the most misused tool of reward and retribution, must be insulated from political influence.

Most of all, the police must restore fear — not the fear of politicians, but the fear of the law.

An officer must know that rank and ribbons cannot protect him from accountability. He must believe that being caught will mean disgrace, not negotiation. Only then will the oath he swears — to serve without fear or favour — regain its meaning.

When a senior cop knows he has nothing to fear, corruption becomes inevitable.

When he knows the system will hold him accountable, integrity returns.

The choice is ours — between the comfort of silence and the courage to confront. Between complicity and conscience.

For the law loses all meaning when its enforcers stop fearing it.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)