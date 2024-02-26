LeT terror module busted in Kulgam, 4 held

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district with the arrest of four terrorist associates, police said. The accused in custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Security forces arrested four terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

The arrests were made in connection with case registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Qaimoh police station.

The spokesperson identified the arrested as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

A pistol, two magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, and 24 INSAS rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson added. Further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, he added.

Kulgam police along and army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force’s 18 battalion busted the LeT module.

On January 4, the Police in Budgam had busted a terror module and arrested seven terrorist associates from Beerwah area in central Kashmir.

The police had said that the arrested militant associates were involved in the dissemination of anti-national propaganda by affixing provocative posters in and around the Beerwah area.